I can’t agree more with the Nov. 7 editorial titled “Fair elections: End gerrymandering.” But there is a negative consequence of gerrymandering that needs to be more explicitly called out.
To quote the editorial: “With many districts ‘safely’ Republican or Democratic, gerrymandering too often ensures the winner is chosen in the primaries instead of the general election. That lack of competition is not good for the political system — or for voters.”
Because of this, an incumbent seeking to retain a seat down the road has all the selfish incentive to appeal to his/her base, knowing that is where the “real” competition is. Thus, the general election is of less consequence, as competing voters are gerrymandered into relative obscurity.
We have seen over time increasing discord on both the state and national levels. I submit that this is in large part due to a clear disincentive to compromise and instead to appeal to one’s base.
Kudos to The Post and Courier for shedding light on this important topic. May the public pressure begin.
William J. Hyde
Beekman Street
Daniel Island