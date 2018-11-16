In the Nov. 11 Post and Courier article, “Quality of light matters to plants” by Tony Bertauski, he referred to the “active intelligence” of plants and their “genius.”
Plants and algae are oxygenic. When they absorb light, the watery bonds holding oxygen and hydrogen together are lysed or broken, releasing diatomic oxygen and the subatomic particles making up hydrogen, electrons and protons.
These subatomic particles combine with or reduce the gas, carbon dioxide, into an apprehensible, solid state. From these reductions, all of the woody and fleshy sinews of life are assimilated into tree roots, bone marrow, corn kernels, hoary, fungal fingers and all the myriad forms of life.
These electrons and protons are incorporated into the food we ingest and imbibe. A sumptuous mustard-coated hotdog and a thick chocolate milkshake are removed and recombined to reduce the diatomic oxygen from the above into metabolic water.
This newly formed metabolic water appears in our urine, tears and beads of sweat. Thus, the water lysed by the sun’s rays and made metabolically whole in our cells and all of nature’s cells create a cyclical flow of water over the pebbled stream beds of matter, time, energy and life.
Indeed, there is an “active intelligence” and “genius” within this global, micro-hydrological cycle.
D. Reid Wiseman
Overcreek Court
Mount Pleasant