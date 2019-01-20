We as members of the Dorchester County Council want to voice our appreciation for the front-page coverage (Dec. 17) and editorial endorsement (Dec. 26) that The Post and Courier devoted to our master plan for Cooks Crossroads as a vital but vulnerable gateway to the region.
The result of a public-private partnership, the plan represents what Dorchester County is striving for as we move into the future.
In 2005, Dorchester County Council began a concerted effort to protect the Ashley River historical area from over development and passed the “Ashley River Historical Overlay District” zoning and protection ordinance in 2007.
The “over-the-horizon thinking” and collaboration were both characterized as a “good blueprint for other governments” as Dorchester County prepares for the pressures of growth and development.
George Bailey
Chairman
Dorchester County Council
Country Club Boulevard
St. George
This letter was also signed by Larry Hargett and Jay Byars, members of Dorchester County Council.