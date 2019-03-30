The way the Charleston County School District has treated Garrett Academy of Technology after years of “excellent” and “above average” report cards makes one realize it is fickle, and its support can change in a flash.
Garrett Academy was the only high school rated “excellent” in North Charleston before the CCSD decided to withdraw its support. Now, I understand they plan to close it and not move any of the technical classes to a new school they plan to build. In our area, there is plenty of construction, and it should be obvious that education in construction, plumbing and electrical work is needed. But it’s my understanding these are not the kind of classes CCSD considers necessary in the new school.
Students who pass such classes could go straight to work. The classes to be taught at the new school will require further education after graduation. Does that sound like something our area needs?
Garrett students chose to go there, and they were taking the classes they wanted. If they didn’t pass, they had to go back to their home school because, at one time, all students at Garrett had to take one technical class.
CCSD had a jewel there because of the high graduation rate and the “excellent” rating. But the same type of students were going to Stall and North Charleston, and they were failing schools. Rather than work with those schools, perhaps using “best practices” from Garrett, they chose to pick apart Garrett piece by piece. They moved out the administrators and guidance people who supported technical education and moved in administrators and guidance people whose job it was to encourage the students to go to college. That defeated the whole purpose of Garrett.
Unless the new technology school is run and supported by administrators and others who support technical education, after about 20 years, that school will be in the same state: forgotten and closing.
Pam Ridgway
Cosmetology Instructor
(Retired)
Garrett Academy
of Technology
McRoy Street
Charleston