A comment on the March 16 column, “Navy will lead in the next century of warfare”:
World War II taught us that air power and the Navy’s ability to get aircraft close enough to the enemy was the future of warfare. The author is right about the Navy’s ability to move large amounts of strike assets from one crisis spot to another.
He states, in part, “You can move an aircraft carrier strike group — with almost a half-dozen big warships, thousands of sailors and enough weaponry to destroy an entire city without the media barely noticing. We do it all the time.”
There is, however, a basic fallacy in that concept. In 1967, I remember a point made during one our lectures at the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School. Even then (52 years ago), we felt Navy doctrine was minimizing overall vulnerability, i.e., the ability for the enemy to surveil, locate and destroy ships as large as an aircraft carrier from greater and greater distances.
The most memorable statement was, “Only submarines are difficult to locate and destroy. An aircraft carrier, particularly with all its support, stands out like a banana on a pool table.” Pretty graphic.
Terry Williamson
