A police officer’s job is certainly not without difficulties these days, but what I witnessed on I-26 recently seemed a little out of the ordinary. While traveling near Cosgrove Avenue I saw two small funeral processions, about five days apart, being escorted by four policemen each with blue lights blazing.
Instead of keeping mourners in the far-right lane, the column was taking up the whole interstate during a high-traffic period. Other drivers were either afraid to pass or trying to be courteous. All lanes were backed up for miles.
Imagine the congestion that ensued for hours afterward. There were missed meetings, children’s soccer games unattended by parents, missed doctor’s appointments, plenty of anxiety and possibly accidents that ensued.
The officers were probably off-duty, but this was more about privileged tradition than public safety. Don’t get me wrong. I’ve had the privilege of being a pallbearer many times and ridden in many funeral processions. It is touching to see other motorists pull over to pay their respects.
It never occurred to me to be upset with those who chose to carry on with their busy lives because, after all, they don’t even know the deceased.
Clearly this tradition is better left to less congested areas. Maybe it’s time to make adjustments to this tradition.
Kevin Weathers
Central Avenue
Summerville