Here is a fresh approach to funding the wall on our southern border. Donald Trump voters, 60 million give or take, can show support and love by donating $100 each to a “Wall fund” and, violà, it’s all on your tax filing.
It should be a win-win situation since he cut taxes and we all should get a tidy sum in our returns.
I must throw in a warning about cost overruns, which are the two most dreaded words in a long-term project. Where will that money come from?
Just ask the board at SCANA.
Robert Lane
Knottingham Drive
Goose Creek