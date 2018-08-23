The city of Charleston should appeal the “free speech” ruling, re tour guides, to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, especially after being asked to pay the lawyers who brought the case.
The right to free speech is not unlimited. As Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes has written, “Freedom of speech does not allow one to yell out ‘fire’ in a crowded theater.”
Charleston’s history dates back more than a century before the Declaration of Independence. A full understanding of why it is called the Holy City clearly would be of interest to visitors, as well as the story of the most powerful earthquake east of the Mississippi River. And there are far more questions and answers that a licensed tour guide in this city should know.
If an applicant fails the 200-question test, let him or her spend more time studying. It should stand as a requirement, not be treated as a burden.
Should someone who graduates from law school be able to practice law even though he or she fails to pass the bar exam?
Jack Bass
