President Harry Truman said it best: “If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.”
President Donald Trump’s solution to criticism is to fire those who disagree with him. Other points of view help us to better understand our own views and their validity. We are approaching dangerous times when power looks to suppress opposition. Our country was founded on opposition. We will prevail as a people as long as open discussion is not suppressed.
Our free press recently joined forces to bring assurances to us that they will do a better job of informing us, impartially and without bias. We need to do a better job of listening and learning. We are in control at the ballot box. That is our responsibility.
Donna G. Waga
Bowman Road
Mount Pleasant