About 50 years ago, Duke University’s James David Barber published some research in a book called “Presidential Character.” He discussed two factors that might help explain and predict presidential behavior.
One factor is level of activity, which he classified as either active or passive. Does the president enjoy being active and sometimes straining the bounds of constitutional power, or does he confine himself to the separation of powers?
The other factor is self-esteem, which he classified as positive or negative. Is the president confident or does he see himself as ordinary and inflate himself and pretend the frailties don’t exist?
There are, according to Barber, four presidential types:
The active-positive (Jefferson) has a high level of activity and self-confidence.
The passive-positive tries to be agreeable with Congress (Madison).
The passive-negative does little in politics and enjoys it less (Calvin “keep cool with” Coolidge).
The active-negative wants to get and keep power and trashes those with whom he disagrees (John Adams).
I respectfully suggest, following Barber’s analysis, that the active-negative is a dangerous person. Trump is such a man.
David S. Mann, Ph.D.
