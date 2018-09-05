Miracle Hill Foster Care in Greenville provides a valuable service to the community. And in America, a country that espouses freedom of choice, it is their choice to whom they provide services. But when they receive tax dollars for their service, that is another matter entirely.
As a taxpayer, who would be denied the use of their services if needed, I am chagrined at Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision directing the Department of Social Services not to penalize Miracle Hill.
I am looking forward to the day when Gov. McMaster reduces my taxes for state-supported services that I would be denied due to religious or sexual preference.
Linda Bergman
Willowick Court
Mount Pleasant