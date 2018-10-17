From the headline of Oct. 16 article in The Post and Courier, “SC foster numbers soaring,” one might expect to be provided with a “why.” Alas, none was there. The article focused on numbers of children in state care in congregate homes vs. standard foster families. Wouldn’t a better question be the “why” and “what might be changed within the state to reduce the need for foster care?”
Let’s find the root cause and go after that, rather than taking time to report where the increasing numbers of children are placed.
Tom Walker
Ridge Road
Ridgeville