Lest we forget in all the moonglow of the recent Singapore Summit, the Korean War began 68 years ago on June 25, 1950, when communist North Korea, supported by China and the USSR, invaded South Korea. Three years and over 33,000 U.S. deaths later, a cease-fire was declared, and the boundary between the North and South was re-established at the 38th parallel. That fragile armistice — not a permanent peace settlement — is still in effect today.
It’s fashionable among those “in the know” — especially in the U.S. media and among left-wing elites — to disparage Korea as “the forgotten war,” and to suggest that the sacrifices made by the United States and its allies in halting communist expansion in East Asia were all for naught.
But I suspect that would come as a surprise to the 51 million citizens of South Korea, who, thanks to those sacrifices, today live in a free and vibrant nation whose amazing economic growth is an example to all the world.
Compare the dreadful and dismal failed Stalinist police state north of the 38th parallel with that in the south — exactly the same people, of the same blood, with the same history of foreign conquest, plunder and exploitation — and the case speaks for itself.
Forgotten war? I don’t think so. But on this anniversary we dare not forget those who served there (including thousands who already had their war from 1941 to 1945, and were recalled for Korea), many of whom still live among us and deserve our sincere and oft-expressed gratitude, and the thanks of free people everywhere.
C. W. Watson
Bull Street
Charleston