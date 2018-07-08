There simply never could be enough acknowledgment, financial compensation or punishment that could be heaped upon the descendants of slaveholders because the nature of the wrong inflicted was so awful. Today’s grudge holders, who never experienced slavery, in effect make a mockery of slavery by demanding an apology, while those who heap guilt on themselves for the sins of Charleston’s past keep reviving a dead horse so they can beat it into the ground again.
Those who choose to forgive as Christ taught us, instead of holding a grudge, know that over time the awful feelings of grief, anger and resentment diminish and allow healing to begin. The victims of Dylann Roof chose to forgive. There was more power in this act than all the evil Roof could conjure. Others refused to let Charleston become ground zero for rioting. People of all types were of one mind, united for the common good.
If leaders like the mayor, City Council members and meeting attendees cannot behave half as maturely as the Roof victims, these leaders should choose to step down or stay home. Charleston does not need them in their present state of mind.
