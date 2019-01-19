Forty-two years ago almost to the day, my family and I arrived in the United States, landing at Kennedy Airport in New York City in the middle of a blizzard. Good fortune allowed us to settle in Charleston, practice our professions and raise our three daughters. We have traveled widely and I happily defend South Carolinians from criticism leveled at us by ill-informed people who believe that our southern drawl and “y’alls” are a sign of lesser intelligence or unsophistication.
However, there have been some recent events in sports, industry and politics that would seem to indicate that, at least in South Carolina, one can either be inept or incompetent in a high-profile endeavor and still reap higher rewards. Here are some examples.
Despite a lackluster season and a mind-bogglingly poor performance in a recent bowl game, the head coach of South Carolina not only received an extension on his contract but a substantial raise. Were I or my medical colleagues to perform at such a level of incompetence, punishment would be swift, harsh and economically punitive.
The fiasco at the now defunct nuclear power plant in the Midlands is common knowledge. Financial short-falls in the billions seem to be glossed over, and we are left with useless buildings and cooling towers. The officers and board members who were supposed to be managing the construction apparently will emerge relatively unscathed while we, the ratepayers, are left to shoulder the burden of their gross mismanagement. Do you think any of these officers will face any consequences from our government?
Perhaps one of the strongest Republican seats in the House used to be Charleston’s, formerly held by Mark Sanford. But he lost in the primaries to a newcomer, Katie Arrington, who soon after her defeat in the general election was offered a high-ranking position in the Department of Defense.
The common thread here is that no matter how poorly you perform (at least in the Palmetto State), no matter how many people you let down, you will be forgiven and actually rewarded without any apparent repercussions.
Walter Leventhal, M.D.
Midland Parkway
Summerville