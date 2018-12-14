Donald Trump, look to the walls in San Diego and, on a smaller scale, North Korea, which are all effective and manned by soldiers. We could have a win-win situation if you employ American soldiers returning from action in the Middle East armed and ready for action.
This wall can be climbed or dug under and, if approved, would end up like our SCE&G plant, fraught with overruns and delays. Let’s tell our representatives to oppose this and save taxpayers a bunch of money.
Here’s an idea: If Trump fears immigrants so much, build a wall around Mar-a-Lago and use Mexican labor.
