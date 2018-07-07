A June 29 editorial explained the history and current status of the completion of the I-526 project. Interestingly, with all the commentary and even an occasional comment about funding, this article never mentioned an estimate for the real total cost of the project. The reason for the avoidance becomes obvious based on estimates from years past. By the time it is completed, if ever, this project will easily be over $1 billion — enough money to probably reroute and repave every road on James and Johns islands.
Completing I-526 also would eventually make a lot of money for a select group of developers and investors, as well as many local politicos in the know, without lessening the threat of hurricanes or easing the commute.
Years ago, all of this might have had some legs, but it is now an overpriced road with no defined ceiling on development and prodded on by pandering politicians without a balanced checkbook.
Seymour Rosenthal
Waterfront Drive
Mount Pleasant