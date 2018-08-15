The Blue Zones project seeks to replicate lifestyles and habits from around the world to improve health and longevity in the U.S. Although Blue Zones consultants have implemented plans in California, projects in Yakima, Wash., and some Iowa cities have been put on hold due to funding issues. Blue Zones can cost millions in consulting fees per year and take around four years. Finding sponsors for those fees can be difficult. Charleston is currently exploring a Blue Zones Project.
Rather than paying outside consultants to fit Charleston with a cookie-cutter plan, why can’t we use dedicated Charleston community project leaders to lead a similar project, keeping the funding and the knowledge from lessons learned with local residents?
Blue Zones consultants, although experienced, would be involved for a few years and then leave for other projects, taking their millions of dollars and expertise with them. But Charleston residents as project leaders would be engaged, more connected with the community and more motivated to succeed.
Local project leaders could be employed on a more permanent basis and less expensively than Blue Zones consultants. With sponsor funding, the project could leverage community representatives and local trainers for a better return on the dollar.
One key question comes to mind: Where do we get the knowledge and training to grow these leaders locally? A quick search on Amazon.com for “Blue Zones” retrieves a few titles by Dan Buettner, discussing Blue Zones lessons learned, nutrition and other ideas. Each title is less than $20, some are under $10. For less than $1,000, we could have the Charleston County Library purchase 10 copies of four titles, which local project leaders or interested participants could read and discuss in group sessions. Resident project leaders could be selected from these discussions, as could dedicated representatives, motivators and participants.
A written annual plan of goals and activities would be one output, along with a higher-level 10-year plan and an ongoing strategy and vision. Progress and success would be measured by the mayor, who would be responsible for holding monthly (or more frequent) meetings to maintain top-level responsibility and personal involvement.
With this type of local involvement and leadership, implementation of Blue Zones principles can be more focused to align with Charleston culture. In addition, with personal education and motivation, local Blue Zones leaders would be more open to new research in exercise, health, nutrition, etc., that would benefit Charleston residents.
Sometimes, we hire outside consultants who give us boilerplate solutions that don’t quite mesh with our culture. But locals familiar with our culture, climate and experience have the insight and motivation to improve our lifestyle, livability and longevity, both for us and for our children.
Hank Simon, Ph.D.
