In the Oct. 7 Post and Courier, I read yet another article stating how Justice Brett Kavanaugh should have “admitted” his indiscretions, begged forgiveness and moved on. It never took into consideration the possibility he didn’t do anything to beg forgiveness for.
An unsubstantiated claim he has vehemently denied and can’t be backed up by anyone supposedly involved doesn’t seem like something he needs to beg forgiveness for.
The man was even criticized for coming on too strong in his denial. Wouldn’t you? After what he and his family went through was he supposed to come out like Mr. Rogers?
What Justice Kavanaugh did or didn’t do will probably always be known to only two people, him and Dr. Ford.
But if a man (or woman) can be ruined by an unsubstantiated accusation, this country is falling into an abyss from which there is no recovery.
Earl Thacker
Killdeer Court
Mount Pleasant