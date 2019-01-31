In his Jan. 25 column, Brian Hicks responded to … what? Comments on social media? He must be joking. But it should come as no surprise that he turned his column into yet another attack on the town of James Island.
He claimed that the town collects no taxes. If only that were possible. What is unusual is that the 20-mill property tax levied by the town is low enough that the optional sales tax property tax credit we provide zeros it out so that no net property taxes are paid to the town. Unfortunately, the town has always collected a variety of other taxes similar to those collected by other municipalities.
Further, the people of the town are in the James Island Public Service District (JIPSD), which is now levying a 64.4-mill property tax. While that rate is lower than in Charleston, it is higher than in Folly Beach or Mount Pleasant. One reason why the town’s millage can be so low is that expensive services such as fire protection and solid waste collection are provided to the residents of the town by the JIPSD.
Because the JIPSD provides no local option sales tax property tax credits, its taxes hit town homeowners hard. After last year’s 13 percent increase, the JIPSD property tax burden for homeowners surpassed that for Charleston for the first time. That won’t last long, given the recent Charleston property tax hike, but it hardly helps James Island taxpayers.
Fortunately, JIPSD voters turned out three incumbent commissioners in November, and the new majority appears open to working with the town on a tax credit. That will enable the town to use its other sources of revenue to help pay for fire protection and solid waste collection as is done by most municipalities, rather than relying on property taxes.
The town funds the Island Sheriff’s Patrol, which is a partnership with the county Sheriff’s Office, to provide increased law enforcement. The town pays for sidewalks, paving roads, drainage repairs, improvements in parks and more. We employ our own building inspector and provide zoning and planning services as well.
As a result, the negative impacts from excessive development are mitigated, though we are affected by excessive development in the roughly 50 percent of James Island that was annexed by Charleston. The town frequently partners with the city or county for services, but we generally have to bring our checkbook.
Town residents pay county taxes, which fund our library system. The distribution of library branches has proven to be political. A library slated to be closed in West Ashley was kept open. Why? Effective advocacy by the County Council member whose district included the branch.
I am very happy that James Island will get a new branch library. I strongly advocated for the Dills Bluff Road site owned by the JIPSD. There was plenty of room there for a library, a new Town Hall and a new JIPSD administrative center.
At the time, a majority of JIPSD commissioners didn’t want to sell for reasons they wouldn’t explain and quoted insultingly unrealistic asking prices. Most of that bunch has since been turned out of office and, with the current commission, things would be very different if we could do it over. Sadly, that opportunity slipped through our fingers.
Finally, I am baffled by charges of racism. The library branch on Camp Road is only about 500 feet from First Baptist Church of James Island, probably the largest on the island and whose congregation is mostly African-American. The church and our new Town Hall are next-door neighbors in the “Down the Island” community, also predominantly black.
When the town passed a resolution renewing our call for the county library system to keep the branch open, both an associate pastor from First Baptist and the leader of the Triangle Grace Association came to Town Hall to speak in favor of the idea. The Camp Road branch serves an ethnically diverse area, including both town and city neighborhoods.
I’ve never had a negative word to say about the Grimball Road site for the new Baxter Patrick Library branch. After the site was selected, I became an enthusiastic supporter. It will be a great addition to James Island.
I’m sure it also will have an ethnically diverse clientele, including predominately white residents from the apartment complexes popping up in the nearby areas on Folly Road in the city of Charleston.
Still, like most other elected officials on James Island, I think two libraries would be better than one. That includes Charleston City Councilwoman Carol Jackson.
I greatly appreciated how Jenny Honeycutt, our new county councilwoman, did her best to reverse a decision made years ago to save
the library on Camp Road. I am very thankful she has support
from County Council to lease the building to the town after the move.
We are still considering options, but I believe we can continue to provide some level of library service by working with the Charleston County library system.
The current level of service is likely out of reach, but something more akin to the operations at the Folly Beach branch is feasible through a partnership with the county library system. And yes, I certainly expect that, as usual, the town will be bringing its checkbook.
Bill Woolsey
Mayor
Town of James Island
Folly Road
James Island