There have been 52 Super Bowls played. I’ve seen every one of them. That will change this year. One team is there as a result of the most flagrant interference “non-call” in recent memory. The other team is there as a result of a coin toss.
Yes, Tom Brady led the Patriots to a touchdown in overtime. But after watching Patrick Mahomes shred their defense in the second half, it’s easy to envision the Chiefs scoring and keeping Brady off the field if the Chiefs had won the toss. The college rules are much more fair, giving both teams a chance.
Did someone lace the cookies served to the NFL competition committee when they decided to deny both teams an equal chance in overtime? During this year’s Super Bowl, I plan to be at the movies.
