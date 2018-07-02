As a former football player who led with my head most of my playing days, I read with interest the recent revelations about chronic traumatic encephalitis.
An article in the June 27 Post and Courier contained information about a USC recruit’s brother and the Mayo Clinic’s discovery that the 21-year-old quarterback had extensive brain damage.
We all want answers, but grasping and accepting as fact the first thesis you devise is not a strategy that propels us forward.
We will never know why Tyler Hilinski killed himself. We also may never know whether CTE is a sign or a symptom of contact sports because, unless you can eliminate all other possible causes, you cannot say with certainty that football caused the CTE and that it alone caused him to kill himself.
We don’t know what caused Tyler’s CTE or his self-inflicted gunshot wound. Until someone comes back and explains to us the particulars, we will be longing for an answer and swimming in a sea of conjecture.
We should alter the rules to eliminate the most unnecessary and violent hits on helpless ball carriers.
May God bless Tyler’s soul, and his spirit comfort the grieving Hilinski family.
John C. Godfrey
