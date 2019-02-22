Whenever there appears a candidate who expresses even the slightest notion that wealthy Americans should pay an equitable share of their income to help support the society that has enriched them, they are branded a “socialist.”
Most Americans haven’t the slightest idea what socialism actually encompasses. But for a host of reasons, that dog whistle has become a convenient “hook” for many Americans upon which to hang their muddled political personae — even while those very same politicians continue to pick their pockets.
As Puck said in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “What fools these mortals be.”
Rich Bennett
Fernandina Street
Mount Pleasant