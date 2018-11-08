On Tuesday I waited for hours along with hundreds of other patient citizens to vote. My polling place is Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church on Bees Ferry Road.
My most sincere thanks to two anonymous donors of food and water. One lovely lady walked through the line passing out water bottles and snacks. She would not give her name. She only said she was not affiliated with the church, the poll volunteers or any candidate. She was simply a thoughtful citizen.
Domino’s Pizza also showed up and said an anonymous person had paid for 20 pizzas to be delivered to waiting voters. On behalf of all of us who waited through our lunch hours and beyond, thank you so much for your generosity and kindness. It was so appreciated.
Kathy Zellner
Lazarette Lane
Charleston