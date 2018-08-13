You may be right that what nature has given has served its purpose.
Most of nature seems to behave that way. So I hope that whatever happens to the Folly Boat is also controlled by forces other than the Department of Transportation.
It was very kind of the DOT to voluntarily show us their obtuse logic. I don’t know if that esteemed body is elected or appointed, but they have given us the gift of exposing themselves in public. If they are appointed, I, for one, would love to see our already sensitive governor do the right thing and give them a full dressing down and possibly dismissal.
They have chosen their own boat, now let them sink in it.
Larry Wiessmann
Seabrook Island Road
Johns Island