Having spent decades studying how to protect the public beach on Folly Island, I was saddened, but unfortunately not surprised, to read Mayor Tim Goodwin’s opinions in his recent letter.
As a property owner on Folly Island, I have deep concerns about the direction the mayor is leading the city; about the lack of competent, comprehensive and credible research on the history of Folly Island’s beach and its renourishment; and about the future of public beach beyond the Washout.
Does the future include public beach or more houses? Beyond the Washout we cannot have both.
J. D. McAllister
