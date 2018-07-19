Regarding the recent arrest of a youth selling palmetto roses: The rules apply to all under the law. Black children are not being targeted.
Why defend a youth when he is breaking the law? Leaders should be role models. The youths will follow role models if they know how to lead and have respect for authority.
Having a designated area is the best option. It teaches the young men to respect each other’s space and work together.
Do you have a place for the youths to sell their roses?
Jeanette Willis
Edgebrook Circle
North Charleston