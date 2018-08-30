Mollie Tibbits was a young, beautiful, aspiring college student whose life was taken in the most horrible of ways. This senseless killing has spurred many to politicize such a tragic incident.
Statistics and arguments about immigration have been posted all over social media, calling Mollie’s killer an “undocumented alien,” “migrant worker,” “noncitizen,” “adoptive citizen,” the list goes on.
The Oxford English Dictionary defines what a criminal is: a person who has committed a crime.
Her alleged killer was a criminal by virtue of being in the country illegally.
Hypothetically, she would still be alive if our laws were enforced.
Nothing can be done to bring Mollie back, but we, the people of this nation, have an obligation and duty to adhere to the central values on which our country was founded: laws.
No one should be allowed to pick and choose which laws to obey.
Jack O’Sullivan
Old Brickyard Road
Mount Pleasant