In a Dec. 26 column Brian Hicks listed a number of “bad news” stories for the Trump administration. One regarded the sentencing of Gen. Michael Flynn.
“A federal judge sentencing former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn suggested he was a traitor to his country who should be charged with treason for conspiring with a foreign government,” Mr. Hicks wrote.
What Mr. Hicks failed to write was that later in the proceeding the judge asked prosecutor Brandon Van Grach whether Gen. Flynn committed treason. According to the Washington Post, Mr. Grach clarified that the government had “no reason to believe the defendant committed treason ... and no concerns with respect to the matter of treason.”
Since treason is arguably the most heinous crime a soldier or veteran could commit, why would Mr. Hicks report only half of the story? He cited the judge’s accusation without citing the prosecutor’s exoneration.
Also, in this column Mr. Hicks accused President Trump of admiring leaders “of communist strongholds like Russia and North Korea.” Please remind Mr. Hicks that thanks to Ronald Reagan’s military buildup and the manifest failures of communism, Russia and Eastern Europe are no longer communist.
Ed Shafer
