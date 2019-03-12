What beauty we see in the town of Summerville in the spring. Azaleas in all colors, blossoming trees and soon gorgeous, dangling purple wisteria.
Sadly, we now have something else to feast our eyes on. Garbage. It’s everywhere. Do the same people who think it’s fine to toss plastic bottles and bags under a row of flowers also toss them on the floor at home?
I wonder what visitors from other states or overseas must think of us. Charleston is included in this mess. And just take a look at Dorchester Road these days.
Do we want to keep the title Flowertown or be known as “trash town?”
Lynne Hennon
Kilarney Road
Summerville