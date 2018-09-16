We’ve had disastrous flooding in the Church Creek basin for the past three years: 2015, 2016 and 2017. A hurricane or king tide could cause flooding in 2018. Although FEMA is proposing a limited number of homeowner buyouts, many other homeowners in Shadowmoss, Forest Lakes and other neighborhoods could suffer hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.
In the community meetings I participated in, Weston & Sampson Consulting conducted a number of hydrology surveys and studies. They walked the basin and mapped flows from Church Creek, down Long Branch and into Lake Dotterer and other locations.
Critically, all flows except one drain toward the Stono River. Instead, Lake Dotterer is blocked by Glenn McConnell Parkway, backing up the flow toward Shadowmoss and Church Creek. That’s not the only flow problem, but it is a critical one.
Previous studies nearly 20 years ago were unsuccessful in preventing Church Creek from flooding and did not address the Lake Dotterer blockage. To re-establish smooth drainage, the Weston & Sampson task force came up with a set of fixes costing about $44 million.
Though this problem has been growing for the past 40 years, Weston & Sampson project leader Bob Horner said in November 2017 that the flooding could be fixed by implementing the set of seven projects. The mayor has been unable to get these projects funded, but our houses will keep flooding, and some homeowners could lose their flood insurance because of multiple claims.
If the mayor and City Council were to declare Church Creek basin flooding the No. 1 funding priority, I think Charleston would be immediately able to use our tourism tax dollars for solutions without asking the state for permission. So, why can’t we raise $44 million to relieve the loss and suffering of hundreds of homeowners?
Hank Simon, Ph.D.
