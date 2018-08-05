We applaud the effort of three frustrated Charleston residents to point out the obvious — that the city has ignored the pernicious effects of flooding on the lives of too many for too long. What’s more, we share their fear that our city could be headed down the drain for lack of any municipal stopper.
Yet we at the grassroots group Groundswell! believe that all is not lost, despite the incontestable history outlined by the three in their opinion piece in The Post and Courier. We have not thrown in the towel despite the city’s limp moves to combat flooding. New thinking and action-oriented approaches are clearly called for.
Groundswell! remains confident that Charleston needn’t be doomed to a Venice-like future.
We sympathize with the three residents who inveighed against Charleston’s historic inclination, indeed its willingness, to turn a blind eye to the unbridled growth that is worsening our flooding inestimably.
In the days when one of the three, Beatrice Bernier, was a valued member of the Groundswell! steering committee, before she took a different path to combat flooding, she often cited the painful plight of those whose lives were turned upside down by repetitive flooding.
Susan Lyons
Steering Committee
Groundswell!
Gadsden Street
Charleston