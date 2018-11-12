Millions of Americans rely on the National Flood Insurance Program to protect their homes and businesses. The NFIP is the main source for flood insurance in the United States.
The NFIP has been reauthorized through Nov. 30. The last long-term extension expired Sept. 30, 2017. Since then, there have been a series of seven stop-gap extensions and two lapses in the program. Simply put, this is unacceptable and a disservice to those who rely on the program.
Stop-gap measures distract Congress from finding a long-term solution to this problem. Congress must shift the conversation from merely keeping the program operational toward finding a lasting solution.
Hurricane Florence illustrated that not enough at-risk properties have flood insurance in South Carolina, where a significant number of the properties impacted were uninsured.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, South Carolina has seen more than 1,000 flooding events over the past 20 years. Over a half-million properties in the state are at some risk of flooding. Yet only about 200,000 NFIP policies are written every year — and even fewer policies are placed through private markets.
Everyone benefits from ensuring communities and property owners are properly insured against flooding. Before Hurricane Florence, the average claim payment in South Carolina was around $23,600, compared to an average of $3,500 in disaster relief for those without flood insurance. It’s a fact that those with flood insurance recover more quickly after a flood than those without.
Flooding is not a partisan issue. As an insurance agent, I know flood insurance is an integral part of protecting any home or place of business. With the NFIP yet again on the brink of expiring, I urge the S.C. congressional delegation to look past politics and develop long-term policies that will help increase disaster resiliency. Flood insurance options must be affordable and available to all property owners who need it.
Julius J. Anderson Jr.
Anderson Insurance
Associates, LLC. 3491
Shelby Ray Court
Charleston