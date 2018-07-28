In November, I wrote a letter to the editor about the flooding on the peninsula and how the WestEdge project was going to make it worse. Recent articles only confirm what I said. Things are getting worse and the developers are claiming it’s not their responsibility or fault.
So WestEdge builds a site that is 6-10 feet higher than the surrounding roads. The drainage has to go somewhere. Thinking the fix will be connecting to an already overloaded and outdated stormwater system is absolutely absurd.
When is the city of Charleston going to charge major development fees that will fund the construction of pumping stations, not just gravity-feed stormwater drains that backfill when the tide is high?
A project the size of WestEdge should have large retention ponds to collect the runoff that should then be pumped into the river. It’s the only solution.
If we continue just like we have for the last several years and largely ignore the problem, it will get worse. If so, we can change our name from Charleston, the Holy City, to Charleston, the Venice of the South.
Steve Campbell
