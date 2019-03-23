I have been a resident of the Forest Lakes extension community in West Ashley since 1987 and am one of the original homeowners.
After about three months here, I noticed a corner of Emerald Forest Parkway and Arrow Wind Terrace was flooded after every rain despite having three or four drains here.
After about 3 months, I saw for the third time a work crew (three men working and four others drinking their morning coffee) digging at the intersection.
I spotted the supervisor and asked what they were doing. “Fixing the drainage, ma’am,” he said. I replied, “This is the third time you have been here in the last three months. Why didn’t you do it right the first time?” He turned about three shades of red.
It is 2019, and many work crews later there is still flooding at the intersection. About a week ago, another crew built a new curb at the intersection. Then a giant backhoe came and started tearing up the intersection, about a 20-by-20-foot section of the street. Then they repaved it.
I asked one of the neighbors if he knew what they were doing. Seems they are making the street a bit higher so the water can run off into nearby drains and avoid the backup and standing rainwater.
My neighbor also mentioned that one of the workers said the water should go down one of the streets. Then what? Have standing water in front of someone else’s house?
Well, the neighborhood is watching. I think we are getting ready to get our lawn chairs, cameras and umbrellas out after the next rain and try to enjoy the comedy of errors.
Christine D. Ebel
Emerald Forest Parkway
Charleston