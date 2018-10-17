Flooding is finally being acknowledged as a crisis by our governor and by Charleston city and county officials.
After three years of major floods and two close calls this fall, newly created commissions and committees, and a learning junket to the Netherlands, are indications that some of our representatives have begun to grapple with the threat to our homes and neighborhoods.
Groundswell!, a grassroots group of Charleston homeowners whose properties have been repeatedly flood-damaged, formed a year ago with the purpose of focusing our elected officials on the need to act to preserve our city.
On Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Groundswell! will sponsor a debate devoted exclusively to flooding at the Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St.
State Rep. William Cogswell Jr. and Democratic challenger Ben Pogue will debate what needs to be done about flooding and take questions from the audience.
Susan Lyons
Gadsden Street
Charleston