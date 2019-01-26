When reading the Jan. 20 editorial “Let flooding fixes double as amenities,” I was struck by the lack of pre-planning city planners have done with FEMA based on experiences in other states that have had flooding and similar buyout scenarios.
I have worked with FEMA on these exact issues following floods in Louisiana and Texas. We usually suggest that, following the buyout and demolition of homes in flood- prone areas, the land become “public property” and that proper landscaping be installed immediately to discourage squatters and dumping of trash to improve the area’s general appearance and habitat value.
This landscaping begins the “public amenity” process. Next, with little capital investment, planning for the area to become a public park, recreation area or general green space can begin. It is important that whatever the final build-out is that there is little capital investment since the area is susceptible to flooding.
The city of Charleston will find willing partners to sponsor the planning and construction of low-impact infrastructure. The area then becomes a part of the community’s park and recreation portfolio. This should not pose a vexing problem for Charleston. There are numerous examples of this type of “disaster” recovery.
Rick Dawson
Out of Bounds Drive
Summerville