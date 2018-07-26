The July 20 downpour exposed some serious information gaps on street flooding. I work downtown with MUSC, so I was headed onto the peninsula from Mount Pleasant. Luckily, a co-worker called me about 7 a.m., alerting me that the Hagood Street bus system was shutting down, as was CARTA. He also told me about several streets that were flooded.
I delayed my approach over the Ravenel bridge and was fortunate to be able to exit onto King Street, then turn onto Cannon, Rutledge and Bee streets, all of which were above water.
At work, I heard from several co-workers who were directed around roads that were closed, sometimes in circles or back off the peninsula. By contrast, the S.C. Department of Transportation has an excellent system of cameras, and an app that works on your smartphone, SC511. It allows you to flip from live picture to live picture and make an assessment whether to take, for example, I-526 or I-26, by looking at the Don Holt and Ravenel bridges.
If such a system were available for the downtown area, particularly in flood-prone areas, drivers would save time and the job of redirecting traffic would be easier.
Carlsen Huey
Middle Street
Sullivan’s Island