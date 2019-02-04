The photo in the Feb. 3 Post and Courier showing former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley wading in standing water on James Island in 1995 speaks volumes. Regarding the flooding in the Willow Walk subdivision depicted in the photo, Riley didn’t know the houses were built below the flood line so it’s not his fault.
Riley was mayor of Charleston for 40 years. He aggressively annexed areas of James Island in a costly incorporation battle that lasted decades. It seems important issues, such as flooding, were overlooked in Riley’s race to get as much of James Island as possible to add to the city’s tax rolls.
We read one article after another, describing the ongoing and escalating flooding crisis in the Charleston area. The antiquated drainage system on the peninsula hadn’t been upgraded in over a century. Rampant development has been allowed with little oversight and on and on.
In the discussion, Mayor Riley is barely mentioned if at all. He increased the city’s tax base exponentially while he held office. Flooding should have been his administration’s priority 30 years ago. What we are facing now is no surprise.
Mayor Riley and his administration failed to effectively address the city’s inevitable flooding crisis. While we can thank him for making Charleston the No. 1 tourist destination, we also have him to thank for the mess we find ourselves in now.
Carol Ezell-Gilson
Broad Street
Charleston