It is well established that the city of Charleston is facing an ongoing flooding crisis. The city needs all the help it can muster to preserve itself and its history, and to ensure its future.
That is why it is beyond my understanding why Charleston City Council spurned an opportunity to join a group of highly respected organizations and pay its fair share of the project known as the Dutch Dialogues: $225,000, an amount approved in the city’s 2019 budget.
Almost predictably, in a rushed discussion at the end of last week’s Ways and Means Committee meeting, a bare majority quibbled over whether the project was or wasn’t just another “study” and summarily ignored Mayor John Tecklenburg’s explanation of why this is important.
Anyone who has followed what is happening in our city and most coastal communities knows that sea rise, extreme weather and the loss of property has become part of life. Managing all this will take more ingenuity, energy and commitment than we may have understood until recently.
Three major floods three years in a row helped focus our thinking. This is where the designers of the Dutch Dialogues come in. They have proven experience in Holland and in several vulnerable U.S. cities. And that’s why Charleston is so lucky to have attracted their interest and willingness to bring their expertise to our landscape.
City government is decades late in taking the necessary steps to protect citizens, their homes and neighborhoods. For City Council to commit only half of its budgeted contribution, and grudgingly at that, is a demonstration of bad faith.
These times call for intelligent leadership and courage.
Susan Lyons
Chair, Steering Committee
Groundswell
Gadsden Street
Charleston