I read with amusement the article in the Dec. 6 Post and Courier about the flagpole erected by David Abdo along the Intracoastal Waterway.
It was noted by Board of Zoning Appeals Chairman Leonard Krawcheck, when listing those structures exempt from the city’s height rules, that masts were exempt. However, he said that flagpoles were not.
I would suggest that all parties concerned do a little research before speaking. According to Funk & Wagnalls Standard Encyclopedic Dictionary, a mast is “any large, upright pole.…” Additionally, Webster’s II Dictionary defines a mast as “an upright pole.”
Therefore, there is no flag flap. Keep Old Glory flying high.
C.J. Poulnot
Sampa Road
Mount Pleasant