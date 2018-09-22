Our grandson just graduated from infantry training at Fort Benning, Ga., and joined the S.C. National Guard. In addition to being overwhelmed by the spirit of these young men and women committing their lives to protect our freedoms, the families of these new soldiers know the sacrifices these heroes are prepared to make to defend America.
While there we visited the National Infantry Museum. Displays require more than a day to visit and we were particularly impressed with a flag display.
During the Battle of the Bulge, all American flags were destroyed as U.S. forces were surrounded by the German army. After being rescued by the 82nd Airborne Division, the infantry began its march to the Rhine River without a flag. A German white surrender flag was then used as background while red and blue materials were sewn in pieces to make Old Glory.
This flag exists today. It is our suggestion that it be moved from NFL stadium to stadium on game day. Then maybe the hiders and the kneelers might see that their actions are a hollow protest.
This action might be the first history lesson many of the players will ever receive since it seems American history isn’t taught in college anymore.
