If we keep doing what we’ve been doing, it won’t be long before state legislators and the Department of Transportation look up and say, “Where did our gasoline tax funds go? We got a tax increase, but we’re getting less money than before.”
Electric cars and hybrid vehicles will soon have a significant impact on our transportation picture. But one thing rarely mentioned is the fact that these vehicles use little or no gasoline or diesel fuel.
Our coming “crisis” actually began more than 20 years ago when automakers were required to improve mileage. It appears to me that cars use about half the fuel they did then. So, with the increase in fuel efficiency and the expanded use of electric and hybrid vehicles, our tax base is going away.
When that happens, the recent effort to fix our roads will have been for naught. We need another funding mechanism. One relatively simple solution would be to tax vehicles by weight and distance traveled.
It would take some studies of the S.C. auto “population” to develop base parameters. Insurance companies probably have much of the data needed to help create a model. Auto dealers keep records of mileage of the cars they service, as do many other sources. And with the electronics in today’s cars, it would be easy to add or include a mechanism to transfer miles driven to an appropriate state agency that would collect a road-use tax.
We should also think about public transportation when we talk about roads. Much of what we read is about one or the other, rarely both. It seems “taboo” to talk about roads and public transportation in the same breath, but they are inextricably linked. A major step forward would be recognizing that as part of ongoing discussions. Let’s get ahead of the curve.
Fritz Saenger Jr.
Mount Pleasant