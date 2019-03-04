Before we can fix the South Carolina education system, we must define and understand basic facts about learning.
We must understand that no one can be given an education. An education must be earned, and for it to be earned, it must be desired. And the student must be willing to put in the necessary time and effort to achieve the desired education.
Given that there are two groups of students, those who want to learn and those who do not, we can evaluate each group separately. For those who want to learn, are we providing all the necessary programs and tools to support their needs?
For those who don’t want to learn, those who don’t show up at school or just sit in a classroom with their minds closed, the system must strive to understand each students’ background.
The core question is, what can be done to instill a desire for learning in these individuals? Often, the problem here lies in the child’s early life environment or the lack of parental support. In this case, society can only look at ways to educate parents.
When children start pre-kindergarten or kindergarten, educators must work with each child to ensure there is a desire to learn. The bottom line is that teachers must strive to get each child excited to learn so they will be happy to put forth the necessary time and effort to learn.
Jerry Johnson
