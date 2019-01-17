I am absolutely fed up with the federal government. What was once an institution where compromise and collegiality were the norm is now a cesspool of partisanship and division.
The government shutdown is hurting the wrong people. Workers are on furlough. National parks are being trashed and vandalized. Already overcrowded federal prisons are being guarded by overworked and soon-to-be unpaid employees.
And what do our leaders in the White House and Congress do? The president takes a trip to Mar-a-Largo. The vice president gets a pay raise. The speaker of the House vacations in a $5,000-per-night Hawaiian resort. This is utter nonsense and unacceptable.
All of our representatives should be chained to their chairs until a compromise is achieved. Our elected officials should be the first to have their salaries cut off. There should be no more vacations, no more money from PACs and lobbyists, and no more days off until real progress is made.
Our representatives should be ashamed of the mess they have gotten this country into and do everything in their power to set the country on the right course.
Sadly, the government of today is not the government of yesterday. The government of today is bloated and overreaching and should be massively curtailed. The road to greatness and prosperity for citizens is closed, and the road to failure is wide open due to the ineptitude of our chosen leaders.
Demand real progress from our leaders or vote all of them out.
Steven McLees
Marsh Creek Drive
Charleston