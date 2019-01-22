The federal government shutdown is like Gov. Henry McMaster and the Legislature shutting down the state because of a lack of consensus on completing I-526.
What justifies making everyone suffer? And why has this element of border security become so fraught that our economy and national interests are being trashed? My question, as a long-time Republican: Is this “Making America Great”? Hardly.
All Democrats and Republicans agree border security is important. But there is a broad disparity of opinions about how best to make the borders more secure and what sacrifices are appropriate.
Our federal elected officials should pass a budget and have unbiased experts publicly debate what is appropriate for border security — including along our northern border.
A similar approach could apply to health care. Don’t repeal the Affordable Care Act. Rename it. Replace parts deemed to be negative, ineffective or unaffordable in the existing law. No lawmakers could personally take official credit, but all would get kudos.
I’m confident what is happening in our country was not in the minds of our Founding Fathers when they created our democracy.
W.L. Erdner
Hopeman Lane
Mount Pleasant