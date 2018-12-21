The S.C. education system is failing. I have had my own thoughts over the years as to fixing or upgrading education, but I also realize that I don’t have a clue. But it seems no one else has the answers either.
When I moved to the Charleston area some 50 years ago, the mayor was running for re-election. He had the answer for schools. They all have the answers ready for us.
These people were going to get the job done. Their answer: more money. Well, we all know how that turned out, don’t we? South Carolina is still ranked among the last states in education.
I’m an 82-year-old man and haven’t had children in school for 40 years, but I still pay school taxes every year.
I don’t have the answers, but it appears to me that the elected politicians don’t either.
It reminds me of the first boat I bought. A friend asked me if I knew what I was buying. I said, sure, why?
Well, he said, ask any boat owner and they’ll tell you a boat is just a hole in the water that you have to keep putting money in just to keep it afloat.
As it stands, the state education system is broken and in some ways resembles a boat. It’s painfully obvious that more money isn’t the answer and that more money is just barely keeping the system afloat.
Because I vote and pay taxes, I have a right to complain. But I do hope that one day soon things can be fixed.
Bob Martin
Homer Drive
Cross