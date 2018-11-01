Mount Pleasant Town Council adopted a resolution in October asking Charleston County Council to allocate additional funding from the 2016 half-cent sales tax toward drainage infrastructure projects in our town.
While our area might not be as vulnerable to flooding as other parts of our region, there are several flood-prone areas in our community that require immediate attention. Even areas within the town that are high and dry now are threatened by sea-level rise.
While Town Council is keenly aware of our own problems, we know flooding and drainage problems on our roads is a regional issue. Floodwaters know no political boundaries and they periodically cross county and municipal lines.
Passing the resolution, an initiative of the local Fix Flooding First coalition, was a great idea for Mount Pleasant, and I encourage other municipalities, cities and towns in Charleston County to do the same.
Our friends and neighbors in West Ashley, downtown and other parts of the Charleston area have endured severe flooding over the last few years. We should be more motivated now than ever to band together to tackle this regional problem as a unified front.
We are eager to work with other municipalities, cities and towns to pursue all available funding for drainage projects that will have a meaningful impact on our communities. The first step is a request for available and allocated funding from the half-cent sales tax toward shovel-ready projects. This is the best source of funding for immediate action, which our constituents need and deserve.
Charleston County is our home, and strong, unyielding infrastructure is an important component of keeping it safe. Protecting our infrastructure is one of our highest duties and priorities as elected officials. The county’s reach and resources will be necessary to ensure our residents remain safe.
Mount Pleasant is proud to be the first municipality to adopt this important resolution to address flooding, and we look forward to linking arms with other municipal leaders to make fixing flooding a group effort..
Jim Owens
Town Councilman
Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant