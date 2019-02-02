In regard to the Jan. 29 article, “Executive: Walk out if education isn’t fixed”: These are bold words from someone with no idea what teachers do or why they do it.
Yet, this person has the solution: Threaten to leave the state, not “How can we help you train our prospective employees?”
Because this point gets steamrolled by irrelevant issues, I like to point out that the job of public schools is not to produce workers. Corporations are not entitled to employees trained at public expense (excepting certain professions).
You want well-trained workers? Then train them yourself. I’ll show you how.
Our public schools exist to produce informed citizens, i.e., someone with the necessary skills to participate in society. That’s who you want applying for a job. I believe we have lost sight of this objective.
The skills unique to your business can be taught to a person who knows how to learn, how to participate. Otherwise, our kids are just another brick in the wall.
Bruce Bremer
Peninsula Cove Drive
Charleston