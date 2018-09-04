I have lived long enough to remember 11 presidents. Some I have liked, some I have been inspired by, some I have liked then didn’t like, and some I have really not liked. But in all my years, I have never witnessed a president do what Donald Trump did when he was asked and refused to answer questions about how he felt about Sen. John McCain’s passing.
The image of him at that moment was striking. He was absolutely hugging himself with tightened lips, the way a 2-year-old hugs himself as his emotions spin out of control and right before he gets down on the floor and throws a tantrum. This image says volumes about what a small, emotionally immature narcissist we have holding the launch codes.
It sent shivers down my spine.
Richard L. Beck
Folly Creek Way
Folly Beach